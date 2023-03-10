Safe City videos being edited in Zille Shah case: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: The former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Friday claimed that the Lahore Safe City CCTV videos are being ‘edited’ in the Zille Shah death case, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, Fawad Chaudhry said that all the Safe City cameras’ captured the movement of police officials along with PTI activist Zille Shah but the videos are being altered to cover up a murder.

He said that Zille Shah was perfectly fine in the police van, while another PTI activist Rafaqat was an eyewitness. Later, Zille Shah’s body was found at the Services Hospital.

READ: PTI WORKER ALI BILAL WAS BRUTALLY TORTURED, CONFIRMS AUTOPSY REPORT

“Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and Interior Minister are among the four main accused in Zille Shah’s murder,” alleged Chaudhry.

He claimed that the police officials were being pressurised and the First Information Reports (FIR) of Zille Shah’s murder was not being lodged.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fawad lambasts Maryam

Fawad Chaudhry said that these people – the incumbent government – are trying to bring the judiciary under pressure in a systematic way, adding that the whole nation stands behind the judiciary.

READ: MARYAM NAWAZ BLAMES IMRAN KHAN, EX-JUDGES FOR ECONOMIC CRISIS

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has its own history, what they did with the supreme judiciary.

PEMRA ban on PTI

Fawad Chaudhry expressed concerns that the high court reserved its verdict that PTI chief Imran Khan’s speeches cannot be banned from coverage but today PEMRA restricted the TV channels not to broadcast the speeches again.

READ: IMRAN KHAN WILL BE ARRESTED ONCE HE GETS TIRED OF RUNNING: RANA SANAULLAH

He said that the incumbent government already booked the PTI leaders in a lot of fake cases. He added that the officers from different organizations were pressurized to take out ‘anything’ against PTI.

Answering a question, Fawad Chaudhry claimed that PTI will get a two-thirds majority whether its leadership is sent to jail or not.

Comments