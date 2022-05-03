Amber Heard fires PR team for ‘bad headlines’ amid Jhonny Depp’s testimony

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has fired her Public Relations (PR) team after getting ‘bad headlines’ amid her ex-husband Jhonny Depp’s testimony.

Amber is set to testify in the defamation case filed against her by Jhonny Depp.

According to sources, the Aquaman actress fired her crisis PR firm Precision Strategies after getting very bad press since her defamation trial kickstarted last month.

A source said, “She doesn’t like bad headlines.”

Another source said that the actress feels her side of the story was not told effectively.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million claiming she defamed him by claiming that she has been a victim of domestic abuse.

Amber’s lawyers claim that Jhonny abused the actress sexually and physically.

Sources say that Amber will shortly opt for Shane Communications on retainer to help her get across her side better in the court of public opinion.

Her new PR team, led by CEO David Shane has worked against Depp before too.

A crisis management PR insider said, “After years of narrative building, you can’t change the public’s opinion in the three weeks when someone is suing you in a case.”

“It’s crazy to change teams in the middle of a trial like this because you don’t like the headlines,” said Ex-Pete Buttigieg campaign maven Lis Smith.

The pair met on the set of the 2011 flick “The Rum Diary’’ and wed in 2016 before divorcing the next year.

