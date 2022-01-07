Amir Khan, Ishratul Ebad discuss ‘unification of MQM factions’ in Dubai meeting

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan has held an important meeting with former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad Khan in Dubai where they discussed unification of MQM factions, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has seemingly expedited efforts for the unification of divided factions of the political party. In another development, Amir Khan and Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan held an hours-long meeting in Dubai.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the current political situation, issues of urban Sindh and other matters. Amir Khan stressed the need to make advancements to resolve urban Sindh issues with unity, sources told ARY news.

The MQM leader said that there is a need to jointly resist biased policies of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Both leaders expressed aims to further continue contacts and consultations.

Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan admitted that divided efforts would not bear fruit to address public issues except unifying on a platform. He assured Amir Khan of his maximum support for carrying out a joint struggle.

Earlier on January 5, it emerged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had decided to contact the leaders of the divided factions of the political party.

During the session chaired by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the MQM-P Rabita Committee had held consultations over the current political scenario and the amended laws of the Sindh local government (LG).

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P decided to contact other political parties in Karachi. It has been decided to contact the divided factions of MQM.

Under the decisions taken by the Rabita Committee, the political party had decided to contact Ishratul Ebad Khan, Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal, Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Afaq Ahmed, Farooq Sattar, Salim Haider and others.

The political party had discussed the option to finalise a joint strategy with the support of other political parties to oppose the Sindh LG laws.

