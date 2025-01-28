Apni Chhat Apna Ghar: Major development in provision of free plots

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to form a committee to provide free plots to the public.

According to a press release, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which a detailed review was taken of the progress of Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program.

The Chief Minister directed to conduct a detailed review of 3 and 5 marla government housing schemes across the province.

The meeting decided to establish an 8-member committee to finalize TORs for providing free of cost plots to the public.

It was apprised in the meeting that directions have been issued to expedite the development work of 2807 plots in 35 government housing schemes in 22 districts across Punjab.

CM Punjab directed to accelerate development process of 1119 plots in 9 government housing schemes in 7 districts and assigned a task to the officials to complete the construction of 20 thousands houses by February across the province under Apni Chhat….Apna Ghar program.

She asserted that the task of construction of one lakh houses annually should be met under any circumstance.

Maryam Nawaz was informed in the briefing that loans worth Rs8 billion 20 crore have been disbursed for the construction of 9015 houses.

Additionally, 2050 people have received the second instalment of loans for the construction of houses and 4841 houses are under completion.

It was further informed that approximately more than four lakh applications along with complete documents have been received for Apni Chhat.…Apna Ghar program.

Earlier, The Punjab government shared more updates on the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme and said that more than 5,000 homes are quickly approaching completion under the scheme.

In a statement issued here, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that loans under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme are being given only on the basis of merit.

The construction of more than 5000 homes are almost completed with loans given to 3,000 people in Phase II.

Maryam Nawaz said that that borrowers who receive a loan of up to Rs 1.5 million will only have to repay principal amount in installments over a nine-year period in installments of 14,000 rupees per month.

The “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme is the first major interest-free housing project in the country’s history.