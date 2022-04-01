Article 63 (A): PM Imran okays references against dissident PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has greenlighted filing Article 63 (A) references against the dissident PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), ARY News reported on Friday.

The deadline given to the PTI turncoats for submitting their clarification has ended today and the ruling political party initiated legal action against the dissident MNAs.

Imran Khan has rejected the clarification of the PTI turncoats by terming it illogical. He approved filing Article 63 (A) references against the dissident PTI MNAs who were found involved in horse-trading.

Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and central additional secretary Aamer Mehmood Kiani called on Imran Khan today in which they finalised a reference against the PTI turncoats.

Along with the reference, documentary evidence of horse-trading against PTI turncoats will be sent to the Speaker National Assembly (NA).

Awan said in a statement that the PTI chairman issued orders for taking strict action against the conscienceless party lawmakers.

He added that the Constitution set a mandatory condition of Sadiq and Ameen (Honest and Righteous) for being a parliamentarian, whereas, those legislators who are involved in the horse-trading had committed a clear violation of the party chief.

The PM’s aide said that the PTI turncoats are no more honest and righteous after being involved in the horse-trading.

Imran Khan’s directives came forth ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion against him likely to be held on April 3, Sunday.

Yesterday, Babar Awan had held a meeting with the additional secretary general Aamir Mehmood Kiani and discussed the strategy to issue show-cause notices to PTI turncoats.

A draft of the show-cause notices had been finalised by Babar Awan and Aamir Mehmood Kiani under Article 63 (A) which bars MNAs from crossing the assembly floor. The said article of the Constitution will also pave way for the termination of the MNA from the seat for violating the party policy.

It was learnt that the dissident PTI MNAs will be given the time to clarify their position by Friday, 12:00 noon and later, strict legal action will be taken against those who will fail to satisfy the political party’s leadership through their response.

Moreover, the PTI will also convey references against the turncoats for the violation of party orders and will request to declare their seats void under Article 63 (A).

