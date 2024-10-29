Audi in talks with potential investor

Volkswagen’s luxury division Audi is in talks with a potential investor for its struggling Brussels plant, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A working group on alternative uses for the plant is also ongoing, said the spokesperson, who added that it has not yet come to a conclusion.

According to company sources, the potential investor is a commercial vehicle manufacturer.

Volkswagen, which could close three plants in Germany as part of a cost-cutting drive, said in July it was considering closing its Brussels site, which employs about 3,000 people, due to low demand for its higher-end electric cars.

The factory currently makes Audi’s electric luxury SUV Q8 e-tron, but production of the vehicle will cease next February.

