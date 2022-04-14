Balochistan CM gives policy statement regarding LG polls

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given a policy statement regarding the local government (LG) polls and said that the government is fully prepared to organise the scheduled elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that the provincial government is fully prepared to organise LG polls in accordance with the schedule prescribed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“All concerned departments have been tasked to organise the LG polls. The election process will be made peaceful and fair at any cost. We sought postponement of the elections due to the budget preparations and some other reasons.”

Bizenjo added that the LG institutions are necessary to transfer power to the grassroots level. He expressed hopes that all political parties will fully participate in the upcoming LG polls.

ECP rejects plea

Earlier in the day, the ECP rejected a plea from the Balochistan government to postpone local government elections in the province.

During the hearing, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the ECP could not withdraw its decision to hold local government elections and if the provincial authorities will make an excuse then the matter would be taken up with the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“Shall we tell the apex court that the provincial authorities are not cooperating with the election commission for holding local bodies election?” asked the CEC.

Sikandar Sultan Raja further shared that they were in coordination with law enforcing authorities and the provincial authorities should not worry regarding the law order situation. “Tell us under which law shall we postpone the elections?” the CEC asked the counsel representing the Balochistan government.

Another ECP official during the hearing said that the apex court has clearly stated that the ECP was responsible for holding elections in the province. “We have completed delimitation process in the Balochistan province,” the special secretary of the ECP said.

The CEC further said that the general elections are currently not in sight and they have to implement the Constitution with regard to local bodies elections.

Schedule of Balochistan LG elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had released the schedule for local body elections in Balochistan on March 30. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, local elections except Lasbela will be held on May 29. Returning officers will issue public notices on April 11.

According to the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted from April 15 to 18. Nomination papers will be scrutinized from April 20 to 22, after which the final list of candidates will be published on May 7.

The ECP had clarified that after the issuance of the election schedule, appointments and transfers will be banned. No public office holder can visit the constituencies.

No development plan can be announced in the constituencies after the release of the schedule, the ECP said.

