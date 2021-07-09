Things are changing in Balochistan, says CM Jam Kamal Khan

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said on Friday that things are changing in the province and there will be a reason behind the premier’s decision to change the governor, ARY News reported.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan made the statement while informally talking to the journalists in Quetta today. He said that the decision to change Balochistan governor was taken by PM Imran Khan and there will be definitely a reason behind it.

“Governor Zahoor Agha is a political and active person. Things are changing in Balochistan now.

READ: BALOCHISTAN GOVERNOR AMANULLAH YASINZAI RESIGNS

Bugti reportedly will talk to angry Baloch nationalists about political and national harmony.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to speak to the angry Baloch leaders on the occasion of his address in Gwadar.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry yesterday had said the federal government has started working on a plan to begin negotiations with “Balochistan nationalists who were not directly linked to India.”

READ: AGENDA FOR TALKS WITH BALOCH SEPARATISTS TO BE FINALIZED: FAWAD

Addressing a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the information minister clarified that the federal government will hold talks with those Baloch separatists who are not associated with India.

“Criteria for those Baloch nationalists who were directly linked to India or were involved in terrorism would be different,” he added.

He detailed that Shahzain Bugti has been given the responsibility to hold dialogues with the angry Baloch nationalists. He added that Bugti has a family background besides being a member of the National Assembly that will be beneficial to hold talks with angry Baloch nationalists in a tribal manner.

READ: BALOCHISTAN’S PEACE BEDROCK OF PAKISTAN’S PROGRESS: COAS BAJWA

Khan added that the premier observed the situation of Balochistan for two to three years and maintained the many people in the province were angry over lack of development and backwardness. The chief minister expressed hopes that 50 per cent situation will be improved after developing the Balochistan province.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to speak to the angry Baloch leaders on the occasion of his address in Gwadar.

Later, the premier had appointed MNA Shahzain Bugti as his Special Assistant for Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan. MNA Shahzain Bugti has been given the status of the federal minister.

READ: ZAHOOR AGHA APPOINTED NEW BALOCHISTAN GOVERNOR AS YASINZAI RESIGNS

Bugti will talk to angry Baloch nationalists about political and national harmony.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to speak to the angry Baloch leaders on the occasion of his address in Gwadar.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said the federal government has started working on a plan to begin negotiations with “Balochistan nationalists who were not directly linked to India.”

“Criteria for those Baloch nationalists who were directly linked to India or were involved in terrorism would be different,” he added.