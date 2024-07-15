Man cuts off buffalo’s tongue for eating fodder from his loader

SARGODHA: In yet another cruel act against animals, a man in Sargodha cut off buffalo’s tongue for eating fodder from a loader rickshaw.

The distressing incident took place in the jurisdiction of Shahpur city police station, Sargodha, Punjab.

Police said that the accused Bilal was taking fodder in a loader rickshaw when a buffalo ate the fodder on the way, to which he cut off his tongue with a sickle.

To which, the District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi took notice of the incident and ordered the Station House Officer Shahpur city police Safdar Iqbal to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Following the order, the police arrested the accused and started an investigation.

Pakistan has witnessed several incidents of animal abuse in the recent past.

In Sanghar, a leg of a camel was cut off by influential persons, but the police instead of registering a case against the influential person, registered a case against unidentified persons.

Later Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the matter while the police registered a case and detained five individuals allegedly involved in the crime.