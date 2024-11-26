Canada to raise visa fee from December 1

Canada will implement increased application and processing fees from December one for a range of temporary resident applications, affecting visitors, students, and workers who wish to enter or extend their stay in the country.

This adjustment will also influence applications related to restoring temporary resident status, authorization to return to Canada, criminal rehabilitation for serious offenses, and Temporary Resident Permits (TRPs).

Although Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) have not yet revealed the updated fee amounts, applicants are encouraged to prepare for the forthcoming increase and to ensure that they remit the correct fee when submitting their applications.

For online submissions, payment is processed instantly. Applicants should confirm that they have paid the appropriate fee prior to submission to prevent any delays.

In the case of mailed applications, there may be a lag between the dispatch of the application and its receipt by IRCC. If fee adjustments occur during this timeframe, IRCC typically will not reject the application. If there be any discrepancies, IRCC will reach out to the applicant with guidance on how to pay the difference between the previous and new fees.