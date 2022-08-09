CCTV footage of Shahbaz Gill’s arrest surfaces

ISLAMABAD: CCTV footage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff, Dr Shahbaz Gill has surfaced which showed police officials dragging him out of his vehicle, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage showed a group of police officials stopped Shahbaz Gill’s vehicle at Imran Khan Chowk. One of the cops broke the window glass of his vehicle by hammering the gun.

Later, the police officials dragged Gill out of his vehicle and went away from the scene. The CCTV footage also showed that the cop shifted Gill to another vehicle.

بریکنگ نیوز: شہباز گل کی گرفتاری کی سی سی ٹی وی فوٹیج اے آر وائی نیوز پر

Earlier in the day, PTI senior leader and Imran Khan’s Chief Of Staff Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested from Islamabad.

The news was confirmed by the former federal minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed on his Twitter handle.

As per reports, Dr Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody when he was going to Bani Gala to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan. A case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against Shahbaz Gill in the Bani Gala police station.

In another development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to approach the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

According to the details, PTI has prepared an application against the arrest of Gill. The application has been prepared by PTI leader Ali Awan. While PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry announced that the party will approach the IHC against the arrest.

He added that despite multiple inquiries they have not been informed about where the PTI is detained. They have visited five police stations, but have not been able to locate Gill, he added.

Faisal said that they approached the FIA as well but could not know Gill’s location.

Rana Sanaullah’s statement

In his press conference, Sanaullah said that Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested in accordance with the law. He declared the arrest of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill legal. He said that a case was registered against Gill at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

He said that Gill will be presented before the court on Wednesday morning.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan has condemned the arrest of Dr Shahbaz Gill and the suspension of ARY News transmission.

Imran Khan gave an exclusive interview to ARY News, saying that he has decided to fight for real independence. He added, ‘This is not about politics but jihad.”

Commenting on Gill’s arrest, Imran Khan termed it an ‘abduction’. He said, “Shahbaz Gill was arrested without any arrest warrant. His driver was tortured and his vehicle was damaged. If he has violated any law, then they should send him to jail. Gill was not arrested but abducted.”

The PTI chief said that they will take necessary action against those who carried out atrocities on May 25 during Azadi March. “Women and children were tortured, the sanctity of house was violated but the current rulers were not afraid of any action against them.”

