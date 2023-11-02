CCTV footage: Women face harassment in Karachi

KARACHI: Two harassment cases were reported in Karachi on Thursday as two men on a motorcycle allegedly molested two women in Korangi and Joharabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

CCTV footage of both incidents surfaced on social media, sparking outrage among the citizens over the rising incidents of harassment in the metropolis.

کراچی میں راہ چلتی خواتین سے نازیبا حرکات، ایک دن میں دو واقعات#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/GJwLL8g6OO — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 2, 2023

The footage showed a motorcyclist performing obscene actions before a woman in Korangi.

Related: Viral harassment video: Man caught, tortured by Karachi citizens

Another harassment incident was reported in Karachi’s Joharabad area in which two men on a motorcycle stopped two women passersby and molested them.

Police lodged harassment cases against the motorcyclists and launched an investigation.

Last month, the local police arrested a principal of a private school located at Karachi’s Saudabad for allegedly harassing the female students.

Related: Another incident of girls’ harassment surfaces in Karachi

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, the accused principal identified as Azam was allegedly harassing the female students of class 10.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the father of one of the students who became the victim of the principal’s harassment, the police swiftly took action and arrested the principal.