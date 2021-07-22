COVID-19 vaccination centres opened across the country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccination centres are open across the country after Eidul Azha-related one day holiday, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, the NCOC asked citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. It added that the vaccination centres will remain closed only once a week on Sundays.

The centre had announced that all COVID-19 vaccination centres will be closed on the first day of Eidul Azha.

During the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 claimed 40 more lives across the country, taking the death toll from the disease to 22,928.

As many as 2,158 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 34,216 samples were tested, according to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) update.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.3 per cent, it said. The country’s caseload climbed to 998,609 after 2,158 new cases were detected.

A total of 2,525 patients are in critical care at hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding 895 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recovered since the pandemic began to 922,929.

Sindh remains the topmost affected province with 361,160 cases followed by Punjab with 351,592 COVID-19 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 141,288 cases, Islamabad, 85,179, Balochistan 29,301 cases while Gilgit Baltistan has reported 7,551 COVID-19 cases and AJK registered 22,538 cases.