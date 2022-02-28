CTD arrests target killer associated with Sunni Tehreek in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have rounded up an alleged target killer associated with Sunni Tehreek (ST) in Karachi, ARY News reported.

CTD in charge Chaudhry Safdar said that the shooter named Fazlur Rehman alias Fazlu was arrested in an action in New Karachi. The shooter confessed the killing of policemen and other political workers in the initial investigation, the CTD in charge said.

Chaudhry Safdar further said that the arrested shooter remained Lines Area Unit Area of ST and was also involved in the 2011 bloodshed.

In 2011, Fazlu shot dead a shopkeeper for not paying the ransom and in 2012 he shot dead Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) member Salahuddin. In the same year, he also killed a councillor associated with MQM.

The shooter also admitted killing ASI Mohsin Ali Naqvi in 2012 and attacking over Brigade police station.

Separately, after an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Karachi, an alleged target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L), Azam alias Ganja was killed in the Bagh Korangi area.

The CTD’s raiding team killed the ‘MQM-L target killer’ in an encounter in Karachi’s Bagh Korangi area, whereas, his accomplice managed to flee from the location. Azam ‘Ganja’ was allegedly a close aide of notorious criminal Junaid aka Bulldog and a key member of the target killers’ team of the political party’s Korangi sector, according to CTD spokesperson.

