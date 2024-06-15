MQM-P terms Sindh budget anti-urban areas

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) termed the Sindh budget ‘anti-urban areas’, expressing concerns over ‘ignoring’ urban parts of the province particularly Karachi, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P held a meeting presided over by Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to discuss federal and Sindh budgets.

The party spokesman in a statement said that Karachi contributes 97 percent of Sindh’s revenue yet it was deprived of major development projects.

The MQM-P also expressed concerns over the federal budget despite being the coalition partner in the centre, maintaining that the tax burden on the salaried class was increased.

The party maintained that the increase in income tax on the salaried class would disproportionately affect the middle and lower classes. “Raising taxes on the salaried class is tantamount to providing protection to the country’s big landlords, capitalists and Waderas,” the spokesman added.

The spokesman said that the party also discussed the political situation in detail while expressing deep concern over the political scenario of the country.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui formed a four-member committee that will approach political parties and hold meetings with them. The committee included Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Syed Aminul Haq and Faisal Sabzwari.

The MQM-P demanded from that the prime minister reduce the tax burden on the salaried class and stop the “economic massacre” of the middle and lower classes.

It is pertinent to mention here that days before the budget, the MQM-P presented its demands to PM Shehbaz Sharif, seeking Rs 38 billion for various development projects in Sindh in Budget 2024-25.

According to sources, the MQM demanded a 5-year socio-economic development plan for Karachi and sought development funds for its MNAs.

Sources said the party has demanded completion of the Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan and sought funds for various other projects, including Green Line, Blue Line projects, KCR (Karachi Circular Railway), Karachi Port-Pipri Freight Corridor and Bin Qasim Textile City project.

MQM-P has also demanded interest-free loans for the youth of Sindh’s urban areas and ensure the provision of complete funds for K(IV) project under the SIFC.