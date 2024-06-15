Top int’l company tasked for FBR digitisation: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced the digitisation of Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), saying that the move will help boost tax collection and reduce departmental corruption, ARY News reported.

Addressing the nation today, the Prime Minister said that one of the world’s top companies had been tasked with the complete digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He informed that the government was in progress to fully digitize the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) system.

PM Shehbaz said the incapable and corrupt elements in FBR had been side lined while the efficient and honest officers were being encouraged to increase the FBR’s efficiency and boost revenue collection which had already shown a significant increase of record 30% this year as compared to the last year.

Moreover, the prime minister vowed to abolish all government departments and ministries incurring billions in losses to Pakistan and the exchequer, claiming that the move will save billions of rupees for the country

He noted that all such ministries and government departments which, instead of serving had become a burden on the country and its people, would be shut down.

He maintained that it was the government’s top priority to reduce lavish expenses and close departments and ministries not related to public service such as the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), saying it was among those institutions that were infamous for corruption.

PM Shehbaz said that a ministerial committee was constituted to deliberate on the issue of redundant ministries and departments, believing “this is a step that will save billions.”

The prime minister also said that the government had decided that all those organisations and institutions which were causing billions in losses would be privatised.