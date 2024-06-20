Dale Steyn believes Farooqi ‘got skills’ to knock Kohli, Rohit out

South Africa former speedster Dale Steyn said that Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi could trouble Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their clash in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

India and Afghanistan are facing each other in the Super 8s round of the tournament at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Speaking at a sports show, the former South Africa speedster believed that one of the defining factors for him in the India-Afghanistan clash is the latter’s new ball bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi.

“He is the leading wicket-taker in this year’s T20 World Cup and the big thing for me is his left-arm seam and swing against India’s right-arm opening batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Being a left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi has got the skills to knock over both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma LBW,” Dale Steyn added.

Head-to-Head

India and Afghanistan locked horns in T20 International for eight times with the former remaining undefeated. India emerged victorious seven times while one match was called off.