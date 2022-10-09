Disqualification under Article 62: Nawaz Sharif says ‘wasted 5 precious years of my life’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has criticised the judiciary for his disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) and then terming it ‘draconian law’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference in London, Nawaz Sharif said, “I was disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and now they are calling it a draconian law. The national economy collapsed to take revenge on me. ‘Absolutely not’ was said when $5 million was presented in a plate.”

The PML-N Quaid said that they returned to Pakistan despite difficulties after facing court sentences. “Maryam had been arrested before me and five precious years of my life were wasted. I want to ask a question why we faced dozens of hearings in a fake case.”

READ: NAWAZ SHARIF BEGINS LEGAL CONSULTATION FOR ‘SAFE’ RETURN TO PAKISTAN



Nawaz Sharif criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan saying that he promised to commit suicide instead of seeking loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and now the nation was waiting for the fulfilment of his promise. “All of his wrongdoings are being exposed before the nation,” he added.

He said that Pakistan was achieving prosperity goals and going to become an economic power after becoming a nuclear state. “We ended the menace of loadshedding and terrorism in the country and we gave our services in all sectors,” added Sharif.

Article 62 ‘draconian law’

On October 4, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial had remarked that Article 62(1f) of the constitution is a ‘draconian law’.

These remarks were given by the CJP while hearing PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s appeal against his disqualification. PTI leader’s lawyer in his arguments before a three-member bench of the Supreme Court said Faisal Vawda contested the election in 2018 and plea seeking his disqualification was filed after two years.

READ: MARYAM NAWAZ SAYS HER AVENFIELD ACQUITTAL IS NAWAZ SHARIF’S VICTORY



IHC’s judgment clearly states that Faisal Vawda has accepted his dual nationality, he added.

To this, the CJP remarked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the right to investigate the statement on oath. The case is important and the SC will hear it in detail, CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked.

Terming Article 62(1f), a draconian law, the CJP remarked that we have to see can ECP disqualify anyone for life or not. Later, the hearing was adjourned.

Vawda had sought to set aside a declaration by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Feb 9 which led to his disqualification as senator for life.

Earlier in April, the Supreme Court had turned down a request by PTI leader Faisal Vawda to suspend the ECP’s February 16 verdict regarding his lifetime disqualification.

Comments