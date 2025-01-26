Rep. Ogles proposes amending 22nd Amendment to allow Trump to serve a third term

Congressman Andy Ogles introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the Constitution of the United States, allowing President Donald Trump to be elected for up to three terms, but no more.

“The proposed amendment states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice”.

“President Donald Trump’s decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years,” Ogles continued. “He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness. To achieve this goal, I am proposing an amendment to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms, allowing President Donald Trump to serve three terms.”

The 22nd Amendment, ratified on February 27, 1951, establishes term limits for elected presidents and outlines eligibility for succession in unfinished terms.

“It is imperative that we provide President Donald Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration,” Congressman Ogles emphasized. “President Trump has shown his loyalty to the American people and our nation above all else. As legislators and states, we must support him in restoring our republic.”

“In just a few days, President Trump has taken action to undo the Biden Administration’s policies,” Ogles pointed out. “He addressed the crisis at our Southern border, declared a national emergency, deployed additional troops, and expedited the border wall’s completion. He also ended birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to illegal aliens, designated Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, and lifted oil and gas drilling restrictions.”

Read more: Trump pause applies to all foreign aid; Israel, Egypt get waiver

“Compared to the prosperity and protection under President Donald Trump, the Biden Administration has subjected Americans to abuses that will take years to correct,” Ogles added. “Small towns and cities have been overrun by illegal immigrants, causing a surge in drug overdoses and crime. Rising fuel and grocery costs have devastated families financially. Radical agendas have infiltrated schools and workplaces, and diversity mandates have harmed small businesses and corrupted hiring practices.”

It’s worth noting that Franklin D. Roosevelt – the Thirty-second President of the United States – had been elected in 1932 in response to the Great Depression. After serving two full terms, he ran for president again for the 1940 Presidential Election.

The Second World War had started a year earlier, and the looming threat of the US being pulled into the conflict in some way or another remained a major concern for the American public, who were still recovering from the previous decade’s economic downturn as well as the long-term scars left behind by the previous “Great War” in Europe. Inspired by Roosevelt’s leadership in response to the Great Depression, he won the election, led the country through four years of the war, was re-elected in 1944, and served as president until his death in April 1945

In 1947 – two years after Roosevelt’s death and the subsequent ascension of Harry S. Truman to the presidency – the House of Representatives proposed Joint Resolution 27, calling for a set limit of two terms, each containing four years, for all future presidents.