Thursday, July 25, 2024
Here's how to access your Emirates ID on phone

If your Emirates ID is lost or undergoing renewal, you can access digital versions for free. Here are four ways to access your digital Emirates ID:

1. Apple Wallet (Apple users only)

  • Download the ‘UAEICP’ app
  • Access your digital Emirates identity and add it to your Apple Wallet

2. UAE Pass App (All devices)

  • Download the UAE Pass app
  • Register with your identity number and verify your identity via facial recognition
  • Log in and tap on ‘Add Documents’
  • Select ‘Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP)’
  • Select ‘Emirates ID Card’ and scan your face
  • View and download your digital identity as a PDF

3. ‘UAEICP’ app (Apple and Android devices)

  • Log in with your UAE Pass account
  • Select ‘Emirates ID’ category on the homepage
  • Tap on your name to view your digital ID
  • Download the Emirates ID as a PDF for offline access

4. Generate a QR Code for temporary access

  • Open the ‘UAEICP’ app
  • Tap on ‘Emirates ID QR Code’
  • Enter your passport details or identity number
  • Receive a QR code storing your ID details
  • Use this QR code as a temporary solution for government transactions

Remember to always carry a valid Emirates identity, but in case of loss or renewal, these digital options have got you covered!

- Advertisement -
 

