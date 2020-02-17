Senior Superintendent of Punjab Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel’s friend who was detained yesterday in relation to the ongoing investigations has confessed to killing the missing advocate-general Shahid Tattlah, ARY News reported.

According to details, the mysterious case has started to come to its logical conclusion with the detained friend of SSP Mufakhar Adeel, Asad Bhatti confessing to carrying out the murder of former advocate general Shahid Tattlah who went missing the same day as the SSP himself.

Bhatti in his statement said that he and his friend, SSP Mufakhar Adeel got into a verbal spat with the former advocate general and killed him together.

He further revealed that a police constable from police lines, Kila Gujjar was called upon by SSP Mufakhar to wash the scene of the heinous murder.

Bhatti maintains that the reason for the sight of murder being washed was not to remove evidence, rather it was washed so the rented place can be given back to the landlord in a clean state.

The house was rented by Bhatti and Mufakhar for the past 10 days.

Local police have initiated raids at varying locations to apprehend the servant of Mufakhar Adeel’s wife who had made acid drums available to Asad Bhatti.

Mufakhar was a regular visitor of Balochistan where he partook in the sports of hunting and jeep rally racing.

Teams have been dispatched to the province to catch the wanted police officer.

