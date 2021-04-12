Woman suicide case: Three more suspects remanded in police custody

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate has granted the police two-day physical remand of three more suspects in a case related to allegedly blackmailing and harassing a woman who committed suicide in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police produced three absconding suspects including a police constable Shahid, Asad and Irtiza before the judicial magistrate Centre today. The suspects were arrested by police yesterday besides seizing their mobile phones.

The local court handed over the suspects to police on two-day physical remand in the case, whereas, the physical remand of the other three suspects were extended.

An investigation officer (IO) also presented the progress report to the court, stating that all accused have been arrested by police and the video they got from the mobile phones of the suspects was sent for forensic examination.

The IO sought one week remand of the accused and also pleaded with the court to grant permission for the exhumation of the woman’s body.

The lawyer told the court that no witness was present in the case and the complainant was the brother of the deceased woman. The judicial magistrate Azhar Kalhoro remarked that the sections of rape were included in the case and the matter will be reviewed after the police report.

The 41-year-old victim ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan earlier this week. The case was registered against six men while three of them were arrested earlier for allegedly harassing and blackmailing her.

On Saturday, a local court handed over the three suspects to police on two-day physical remand in the case.

According to the FIR, lodged on a complaint of a brother of the deceased, she committed suicide because she was fed up with the “blackmailing, harassment and threats” of the suspects.

