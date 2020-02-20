Comprehensive framework being devised for effective relief: SAPM Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing the media after a cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Thursday apprised them of important decisions made.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to bring stability in prices of edible items besides their timely provision during Ramazan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet was informed that due to effective measures of the government, the prices of edible items are coming down.

She said the cabinet was also informed that the government’s initiative of providing subsidized items in Utility Stores was yielding positive results.

She said the Prime Minister has directed to not increase the prices of electricity and gas.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said a comprehensive framework is being devised to provide relief to the low-income salaried persons.

Federal minister Faisal Vawda raised the matter of affected children by metabolism disorder. PM Imran Khan issued orders to ensure the availability of life-saving nutrients after removing the ban on its imports. The premier ordered the health adviser to look into the matter.

Moreover, the matter related to the appointment of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) commission and a briefing on parliamentarians’ inclusion in the Ehsaas programme was postponed.

The discussion on National Education Plan 2020 was also postponed due to the absence of an education minister in the cabinet meeting.

A three-member committee has been constituted by the premier for finalising the regulatory framework of pilgrims management policy. The members who were named for the committee include federal ministers Shireen Mazari, Ali Zaidi which will be headed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri.

The appointment of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation’s managing director was approved, whereas, various agenda items regarding postings and agreement between Pakistan and Turkey have also received approval.

The premier praised efforts of the government’s economic team over six-month budget review report which stated positive financial indicators.

