German Embassy’s chartered flight granted permission to operate in Pakistan

KARACHI: A chartered flight of Germany Embassy has been granted permission to operate in Pakistan by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) following the directives of Foreign Ministry, ARY News reported on Friday.

A NOTAM was released by CAA’s director air transport after the foreign ministry accepted the request of the German Embassy in Pakistan to allow a chartered flight of Qatar Airways for transporting German citizens and diplomatic staff on April 4 (tomorrow).

The special plane will land in Karachi after taking flight from Doha and later it will turn towards Islamabad to carry diplomats and German citizens to Frankfurt in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The aviation authority has also released an advisory for the chartered flight that will transport over 225 passengers including German citizens and diplomats from two destinations including Karachi and Islamabad.

Under the CAA’s advisory, crew members will not be allowed to come out of the aircraft.

All passengers will undergo medical check-ups and COVID-19 screening at the airports before departing to Germany.

Earlier in the day, the third flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) took 262 passengers back in an exodus of Canadian nationals of Pakistani origin. A special Pakistan International Airline (PIA) airplane carrying the passengers took the passengers from Karachi to Canada’s Toronto.

Yesterday, 300 Canadian nationals left for Toronto via Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) special flight from Lahore airport.

On Thursday, Pakistani authorities had also granted permission to operate a chartered flight on the request of the US Embassy to transport US citizens, American and British diplomats.

A special plane carrying the United States (US) citizens including diplomats had departed from Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Thursday night.

The plane arrived from Cairo at the Karachi airport to airlift the US citizens including members of the US embassy in Pakistan.

The flight MSR-3200 was allowed to land at the airport on a special permission from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). It carried 135 passengers including 16 members of the embassy team.

