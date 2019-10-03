Representatives from chambers of commerce call on PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation comprising representatives of different chambers of commerce called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The delegation members include former and current presidents, as well as senior members from chambers of commerce of Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Islamabad and Faisalabad.

The meeting was also attended by the finance advisor, chairman of the Board of Investment (BoI) and other high-level officials.

During the meeting, the delegation presented recommendations for expediting trade activities and improvements of the national economy. Moreover, the representatives have also discussed the steps with the premier for increasing exports.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad where current economic situation, economic indicators, tax net, economic reforms, eases of doing business and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, PM Imran reviewed overall financial situation of the country.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi and others were present in the meeting.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi had already claimed on last Monday that the board had achieved 90 per cent of the highly aggressive tax collection target for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Zaidi had said,” Alhumdullilah, tax collection up to 90 percent of highly aggressive target for quarter ended September 30, 2019 has been achieved.”

He had said that FBR collected Rs960 billion tax during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. Some more positive adjustment was also expected, the chairman had said and added that this amount excluded refunds of past years of Rs15 billion.

