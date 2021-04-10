Major opposition parties contacted Jahangir Tareen, offered ‘deal’: sources

ISLAMABAD: Two major opposition parties have contacted estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and offered a deal in exchange for gaining the support of his allies to pave way for taking forward the anti-government campaign, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that Jahangir Tareen has been contacted by two major opposition parties multiple times. The major parties have remained in contact with the politician for months and also tried to convince him to consider a London plan.

It was learnt that PML-N supremo and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif has secretly sent a message to Jahangir Tareen to meet him in London, on the other hand, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif gave a message to ‘settle the matters’ before being sent to jail.

Read: ‘My loyalty is being tested’: Tareen breaks silence on FIA action

Shehbaz Sharif also offered a ‘deal’ to Tareen through a ‘trustworthy person’ of his own choice. It was learnt that Tareen had been contacted by PML-N leadership during his presence in London where Hussain Nawaz tried to persuade him for a deal in exchange for support by the estranged PTI leader’s allies.

Tareen was also asked to keep the matters related to Nawaz Sharif’s attempt to contact him under secrecy. To the offer, Jahangir Tareen responded that his age to change political parties has passed and he is now ineligible to continue politics.

The leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has also sent a message to Tareen for a meeting, as well as kept contacting him during the Senate elections. Sources told ARY News that Yousaf Raza Gillani had earlier used Tareen’s aircraft for election campaigning which was also used by Imran Khan.

Read: Jahangir Tareen poses no threat to PTI govt, says FM Qureshi

It emerged that the close aides of former president Asif Ali Zardari and top leaders of PPP are still in contact with Jahangir Tareen. However, Tareen replied to the offer, saying he could not run politics anymore nor he is willing bring his son into politics.

Earlier in the day, a group of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking his personal attention to the issue of Jahangir Tareen.

Raja Riaz MNA, who has been among 30 signatories of the letter, talking to media here said that the members have sought time from the prime minister for a meeting in the letter.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been facing FIA probe under alleged corporate fraud and money-laundering charges, hosted a dinner to PTI parliamentarians on Friday night.

Read: Over 35 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

The dinner was attended by around 30 members of the National and Punjab assemblies including eight MNAs and 21 MPAs, according to reports. Those who attended the gathering also included provincial minister Ajmal Cheema, MNAs Raja Riaz, Ghulab Bibi Bharwana, Malik Nauman Langarial, Aslam Bharwana and others.

The attendees of the dinner expressed their solidarity with Tareen and decided to hold a meeting with the prime minister over the matter. The participants were of the views that under a conspiracy factions are being made in the party.

They also demanded the withdrawal of cases against Jahangir Tareen and called for putting an end to his trial.

It is to be mentioned here that a banking court today extended the bail of Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in cases of money laundering and financial fraud.

