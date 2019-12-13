Nawaz Sharif directed to submit his medical report tomorrow

LAHORE: The registrar office of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the lawyer of the former prime minister to submit Nawaz Sharif’s medical report on Saturday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Friday.

The LHC registrar office directed Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer for the submission of the medical report tomorrow as it was not received due to the closing time of the court.

Sources said that the medical report of Nawaz was attested from the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) which stated the continuation of treatment of the former premier.

The report elaborated that at least 50,000 blood platelets needed for the safe medical treatment of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, whereas, he is also facing problems in his blood arteries after heart by-pass.

On December 11, President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif had said that the health of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif is still unstable.

He said that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan’s platelets were checked upon again and he has been recalled by the doctors for another checkup next week. Some of his tests have been scheduled after Christmas due to the holidays being observed across Europe and America.

Earlier on October 26, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia case.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had approved the bail of the PML-N supremo until Tuesday against two surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

Prior to the IHC’s verdict, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had also granted bail to the former premier a day earlier in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

