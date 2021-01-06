QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has strongly condemned the Machh incident again and announced to hold talks with the people protesting against the massacre, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan, while holding a press conference in Quetta today, expressed sorrow over the Machh incident. He said that the federal minister Ali Zaidi and Zulfiqar Bukhari have arrived in the city after the visit of the interior minister Sheikh Rasheed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The chief minister said that he was abroad when the sorrowful incident took place on January 3. He continued that he chaired a session to review law and order situation immediately after reaching to Balochistan.

Read: PM directs FC to use all resources to nab Machh shooting culprits

“Those holding sit-ins are our brothers. All of us are here to show our seriousness over the issue. We will hold talks with those holding sit-ins against Machh incident.”

Jam Kamal Khan said that the provincial government wanted to see unity among all communities in Balochistan. He detailed that terror incidents have significantly reduced in Balochistan during the last two years after its citizens especially Hazara community witnessed a difficult period of 10 years.

The enemies of Pakistan and Balochistan are fueling terrorism to create chaos, he added.

Read: Sit-ins over Machh massacre cause traffic jams across Karachi

“We are trying to reach out to the victims’ families where ever they are.”

He assured that the president, prime minister and other ministers will also arrive in the province. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will definitely visit Balochistan.

The chief minister said that the government will hold dialogues with the protestors to convince them to complete the burial of the victims.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Hazara community members had continued their protest against the Machh incident for a second consecutive day despite the federal government’s assurance to the affected families of action against culprits.

Read: CM Jam Kamal orders inquiry into killing of coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced compensation for the families of those who were killed in Balochistan’s Machh area. The protesting members of Hazara community had demanded the PM Imran Khan to visit them.

At least 11 coal miners had been brutally killed after being kidnapped by armed men in Machh shooting incident on January 3.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal had vehemently condemned Machh coalfield shooting incident and ordered concerned officials to submit report of the incident.

Comments

comments