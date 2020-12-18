ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sent a 26-point questionnaire to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman in order to proceed with the investigation into corruption allegations against him, ARY News reported on Friday.

The anti-corruption watchdog directed Maulana Fazlur Rehman to submit the response till December 24 besides providing evidence. NAB authorities have also warned him for facing legal action if he fails to submit a response in the said time.

Through the questionnaire, the anti-corruption watchdog’s investigators sought sources of income of the cleric. They asked him to provide details of properties bought by his father, as well as the inherited properties owned by him and other family members besides providing particulars regarding his annual sources of income.

The anti-graft watchdog questioned about the complete details of the JUI-F chief’s 64 Kanal land in Dera Ismail Khan and two Kanal and 15 marlas agriculture land which was bought on the name of his son. The sources of income were also sought for the purchase of five marlas land in Multan Cantt by his son.

The investigators asked the cleric to clarify the association of Gul Asghar, Noor Asghar, Muhammad Jalal, Sher Bahadur, Yasir, Abrar Ali Shah, Sharifullah, Taka Khan, Haji Shehzada, Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Ramzan with his religio-political party.

Fazlur Rehman has been directed to provide details of other assets belonging to him and family members including siblings in term of gifts besides giving particulars of other land bought by him or purchased it for anyone else.

The details of the assets sold by him and family members were also sought, as well as the records of hotels, shops and houses that have been constructed on the name of other persons.

The politician was directed to disclose expenditures of the election campaign, foreign tours, bank accounts, tax particulars, seminaries registered with his names along with its bank accounts, registration records and income details.

It has been directed to Fazlur Rehman to provide details of the government land allotted to him, close aides and other workers of his religio-political party. He has been asked to provide records of all local and foreign bank accounts belonging to JUI-, assets’ details and donors of his religio-political party.

The cleric was questioned for the income sources to cover expenses of his royal lifestyle and alleged usage of political influence for benefiting his brother to get a government job.

Earlier on December 15, it emerged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started to tighten the noose around Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as it has issued call-up notices to people who have business ties with him.

Ibrar Ahmed Khan, son of Muhammad Ismail was conveyed NAB notice through CCPO Islamabad while DPO DI Khan handed over the NAB notices to Muhammad Jalal, son of Azam Khan; Abrar Ali Shah, son of Asghar Shah, and Abdul Rauf, son of Abdul Sattar. The latter was sent two call-up notices of NAB.

The NAB had asked all five of them to appear before the accountability watchdog on December 16 in a corruption inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

