NAB transfers Rs 224 million looted money to Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday handed over an amount of Rs 224 million to the Sindh government, recovered during a probe in Roshan Sindh Programme case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a meeting headed by Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was held today, where the amount was handed over by the NAB authorities to Chief Secretary Sindh.

Briefing the meeting, DG NAB Rawalpindi said that 19 contractors, working on the Roshan Sindh programme, deposited the amount in the fake bank accounts.

It was briefed that three firms were given illegal contracts, who paid Rs22.3 million to government employees in terms of kick-backs besides also paying an amount of Rs 77 million to PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon, who deposited the amount in fake bank accounts.

It was informed that the NAB has recovered Rs 305 million from the accused after a plea bargain in the case.

The chairman NAB informed the meeting that they had recovered Rs 10 billion in sugar scandal case in Sindh while Rs 23 billion is recovered in the fake bank accounts case.

“We have already handed over two plots worth Rs 500 million each to the Sindh government,” he said adding that land worth Rs 1 billion was also handed over the Sindh government.

The court has also approved a Rs 1.27 billion plea bargain in the PSO scandal by an accused named Kamran Iftikhar, the meeting was briefed.

