Power minister blames gas shortfall on past governments

ISLAMABAD: Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan on Friday passed the buck of prevailing gas shortfall in the country onto previous governments saying they didn’t focus their attention on gas exploration.

Responding to a calling-attention notice during the Senate session, he said Sindh currently produces 2,243 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) natural gas.

Amid protest by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sassui Palejo over gas shortage in the province, the minister said they could have supplied 65 mmcfd gas to the province but the provincial government didn’t give the right of way for laying down a gas pipeline.

In a series of tweets on Jan 1, the minister had said apart from CNG stations, all consumers are being supplied gas.

“CNG stations will be provided gas intermittently during January and fully in February,” he had said, adding record-breaking and extended cold spell has resulted in low pressure across the system, which is expected to improve in a week.

“Country wide we were providing more than 12% extra gas compared to last year December,” Omar Ayub said.

“In SNGPL system, supply to domestic sector was avrage 831mmcfd in December2018. In first 15 days of this month we supplied 30% more. Now we are supplying 47% more to domestic sector,” he added.

