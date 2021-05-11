Punjab govt decides to strictly implement Covid-19 lockdown on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to strictly implement the COVID-19 lockdown measures on the Eidul Fitr festival in order to curb the spread of the virus, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A session was conducted in Civil Secretariat today to review the situation of the pandemic in the province. Raja Basharat said that more public movement will become the reason for more increase in coronavirus cases.

He appealed to the citizens to support the government’s efforts to contain the virus by following the precautionary steps.

The Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Covid cases will be reduced by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He asked citizens to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Punjab chief secretary announced that the gatherings for offering the Eidul Fitr prayers will be held in accordance with the SOPs.

Health guidelines for Eid prayers

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued health guidelines for Eidul Fitr prayers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the NCOC, Eid prayers should be offered in open places under Covid-19 protocols. In case prayers are offered indoors, windows and doors of mosques be kept open for adequate ventilation.

In order to avoid crowding, more congregations should be held at the same time.

The NCOC said that Eid sermon should be brief and comprehensive with minors under 15 years of age, elderly citizens and those suffering from some illness be stopped from attending congregational prayers.

It has made mask-wearing mandatory for every worshiper who has been advised to bring their own prayer mats.

The NCOC said the places where Eid prayers will be offered should have multiple entries and exit points with effective thermal scanners. Six-foot distance between rows of worshipers be ensured and they should avoid handshaking or hugs after Eid prayers.

It stressed the need for strict enforcement of SOPs to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

