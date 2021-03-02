Punjab lawmakers call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers belonging to the Punjab Assembly called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, whereas, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh were also present in the meeting, ARY News reported.

The Punjab members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) met PM Imran Khan in Islamabad today ahead of the Senate elections.

During the meeting, PM Khan assured the legislators to resolve public issues on a priority basis which are being raised by their representatives.

Read: ECP to conduct Senate elections through secret ballot

He said that more development projects are being launched in less-developed parts of the country for the first time due to the federal government’s priority for the development of the common man.

He criticised that the opposition parties are using negative tactics to get victory in Senate polls. The premier said that he was in support of an open vote for ensuring transparency in the Upper House elections.

PM Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers are being contacted but they are united. He expressed hopes that they will get success in the upcoming Senate polls.

Read: Shehbaz, Asif get court nod to vote in Senate polls

Earlier on Monday, PM Imran Khan had held meetings with the MNAs hailing from PTI and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

As per details, the meetings were held at PM’s Chamber at the Parliament House with an aim to address concerns of the lawmakers ahead of the Senate elections.

Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, MNA, Sajid Khan, MNA Amjad Ali Khan, Uzma Jadoon, Nafeesa Khattam and others met the premier. On the occasion, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak and SAPM on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar were also present.

Read: Allied parties reaffirm support to PTI ahead of Senate polls

Meanwhile, MNAs hailing from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his chamber at the Parliament House. Matters related to upcoming Senate elections and the country’s overall political situation came under discussion.

On the occasion, the lawmakers of the tribal districts assured PM Imran Khan of their full support in the upcoming Senate elections that are scheduled to take place on March 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tough contest is expected on the Senate’s Islamabad seat between Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh and former prime minister and PDM’s candidate, Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Comments

comments