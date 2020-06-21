India could activate sleeper cells in Pakistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that India always wanted to disturb peace situation in Pakistan and the neighbour could activate sleeper cells in the different parts of the country, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while pointing towards the firing incidents in North Waziristan and areas along Line of Control (LoC), said that India wanted to destroy peace in Pakistan and the New Delhi’s BJP-led government was currently under extreme pressure over facing humiliating failures in Ladakh.

He said that India could activate sleeper cells in Pakistan to disturb the peace. He added that it is needed to analyse the facts behind the separate incidents of attacks on the paramilitary troops’ Rangers in Sindh.

Read: IED with timer used to attack Rangers in Ghotki, forensics confirm

The foreign minister said that he will contact the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) tomorrow to discuss the current situation of the ceasefire line. He said that India has not only involved in destabilising peace in Pakistan but also running the same activities in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army captain and soldier embraced martyrdom and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the convoy of security forces in North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, Pak Army captain and soldier were martyred while two soldiers were also injured during the exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan. One terrorist was also killed in retaliation, the military’s media wing said.

Read: One dead, six injured in cracker blast near Rangers vehicle in Karachi

Moreover, a 13-year-old girl was martyred while her mother and a 12-year-old boy got injured when Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday night.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a Twitter statement today said: “Indian Army troops [resorted to] unprovoked CFV [ceasefire violation] in Hajipir & Bedori Sectors along #LOC last night targeting civil population.”

“A 13 yrs old girl, village Mehnsar, Bedori Sector, embraced shahadat, her mother & 12 yrs old boy got injured,” the military’s media wing said, adding the Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.

Comments

comments