Sukkur youth escapes death while filming TikTok video on train track

SUKKUR: A youth narrowly escaped death while filming a TikTok video on a railway track in Sindh’s Sukkur district, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a resident of Sukkur along with his three other friends, arrived at the railway bridge in Rohri on Sunday to shoot a TikTok video.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, the Sukkur youth can be seen jumping in the river just seconds before the arrival of a train in order to shoot video for the popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

Incidents relating to TikTok videos landing youngsters in trouble or claiming their lives have been reported frequently in the country.

In one such recent incident, a teenage boy died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KPK) Swat district while filming a video for popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

The tragic incident took place in Swat, KPK, where a teenage boy was shot dead while making a video for TikTok. The boy allegedly fired at himself with a real pistol, killing himself on the spot.

