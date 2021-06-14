Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sukkur youth escapes death while filming TikTok video on train track

Sukkur youth TikTok video train track

SUKKUR: A youth narrowly escaped death while filming a TikTok video on a railway track in Sindh’s Sukkur district, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a resident of Sukkur along with his three other friends, arrived at the railway bridge in Rohri on Sunday to shoot a TikTok video.

Read More: Security guard shoots himself while filming TikTok video

In a video that is making rounds on social media, the Sukkur youth can be seen jumping in the river just seconds before the arrival of a train in order to shoot video for the popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

Incidents relating to TikTok videos landing youngsters in trouble or claiming their lives have been reported frequently in the country.

Read More: WATCH: Women film TikTok video in court, land in trouble

In one such recent incident, a teenage boy died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KPK) Swat district while filming a video for popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

Read more: Teenager killed during TikTok stunt on train track

The tragic incident took place in Swat, KPK, where a teenage boy was shot dead while making a video for TikTok. The boy allegedly fired at himself with a real pistol, killing himself on the spot.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

‘NPMC should minimise gap of prices between grower, retailers’

Pakistan

Primary, middle schools will remain closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan

Govt finalises code of conduct to improve NA proceedings

Pakistan

No new taxes on salaries & pensions, FBR clarifies

[X] Close