Woman commits suicide after giving poisonous pills to children

TOBA TEK SINGH: In a sorrowful incident, a woman has consumed poisonous pills along with her children after a domestic dispute in Toba Tek Singh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police said that a woman has administered poisonous pills to her children and consumed the same pills to take her own life. The woman was killed by the poison while the children were shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The officials told the media that the woman and her husband fought a few days ago before she committed suicide. Police added that the incident is being probed in all aspects.

Read: Mother of two allegedly dies by suicide in Lahore

Earlier on Monday, a woman had killed her eight-year-old girl in the Saeedabad area of Karachi’s Baldia Town by putting a pillow on her face after she failed to kill the children by poisoning them.

The police officials had claimed that the woman confessed to killing her daughter. She told the police officials that after the second marriage of her husband, he used to torture her and stop paying household expenses.

Read: Mother kills two of her children in Lahore

She allegedly told the investigators that she has also fed pesticides to two more children, however, both of them are good in health.

Later, a local court had sent the woman to jail over charges of murdering her daughter.

The police had informed the magistrate that the victim, identified as eight-year-old Mariam, was the eldest of her three children. The woman put a pillow over her face and suffocated her to death, they added.

Comments

comments