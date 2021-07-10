Entry to sacrificial cattle market banned without Covid vaccination certificate

MULTAN: The district administration of Multan has banned the entry of buyers and sellers in the sacrificial animal market without showing COVID-19 vaccination certificate owing to the fear of the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Multan’s district administration issued new instructions regarding the entry of buyers and sellers in the sacrificial animal market ahead of Eidul Azha for curbing the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to the new directives, buyers and sellers will be banned to enter the sacrificial animal market without possessing the COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Moreover, those who have not received the COVID-19 jabs will be barred to enter the offices of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and land records centre nor they will be allowed to go to the wedding halls and restaurants.

On Friday, the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) had warned of grave concerns arising with the reports of the Indian-origin Delta Covid variant in Pakistan right when the fourth wave of the global pandemic is anticipated in the country.

NCOC had said a well-worked-out strategy has been laid out that is needed to fight the fourth wave as Delta variant cases have been reported in Pakistan. This variant can potentially wreak great destruction if not timely controlled, NCOC added.

The viral variant has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in India, the NCOC huddle had noted, adding that the people faced were tormented as hospitals ran out of oxygen supplies.

Starting today (July 9) till July 18, NCOC had said it will ensure an intensified SOPs implementation and its practice to curb the possible fourth wave damage.

Recommendations to minimize unnecessary movements ahead of Eid ul-Adha and bar on tourism are under consideration by NCOC.

NCOC had also said the vaccination against Covid for all government employees is mandatory before July 31. While for all the students above 18 years of age, the deadline to get jabbed is August 31.

From August 1, nobody will be allowed to board flights with getting their shots, NCOC had announced.