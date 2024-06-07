Esports World Cup 2024: Valorant is out of event, know why?

The Esports World Cup 2024 which is scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia won’t feature VALORANT in its lineup due to scheduling conflicts.

As per the Esports Advocate, James Fudges, “VALORANT was considered for the Esports World Cup however the professional player found it hard to attend the event because of a lack of flexibility in the schedule from July 4 to August 25.”

However, the schedule of the Esports World Cup is also colliding with the Valorant Champions Tour 2024 (VCT 2024) schedule.

The first half of the event will feature the regular season and playoffs of the Champions, while the second half will overlap with the Champions itself, with both tournaments concluding on August 25.

Currently, the VCT schedule prevents teams from participating in the Esports World Cup, however, changes in the 2025 schedule might allow VALORANT teams to compete in the event.

Riot Games has signed a one-year contract with the Esports World Cup Foundation and is cautiously considering a longer partnership.