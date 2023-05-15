Fazlur Rehman ‘agrees’ to stage sit-in at D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F group chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has ‘agreed’ to stage a sit-in at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, ARY News reported, citing sources on Monday.

Last week, the PDM chief announced to observe sit-in outside the Supreme Court (SC) against the ‘favors’ to the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan by the judiciary.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that PDM will continue sit-in outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan until the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial resigns from his office.

The matters between the PDM and the government have been settled and as per the agreement, the PDM workers will not protest outside the SC, the sources said.

Earlier, the Islamabad administration denied permission to the PDM for protests in Red Zone.

Read more: PDM gears up for protest outside Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the rallies of the coalition government parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on their way to participate in the protest.

It may be noted that a day earlier, Federal Minister Ishaq Dar and Rana Sanaullah met Maulana Fazlur Rehman today and appealed to not stage a protest outside the Supreme Court (SC).