Federal govt decides to deploy Rangers, FC in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to deploy Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) in Punjab province, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government decided to deploy Rangers and FC personnel in Punjab to perform law and order duties.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah issued directives to the provincial chief secretary and inspector general (IG) to maintain law and order, said sources, adding that the interior minister directed the relevant authorities to protect the life and property of the people.

He also ordered the government officers to not become part of any unconstitutional process.

PTI’s public gathering

Prior to the orders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to hold a public gathering outside Punjab Governor House tomorrow (Thursday), which would be addressed by former premier and party chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore, the PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that the party has decided to hold a public gathering outside Punjab Governor House tomorrow (Thursday), wherein Imran Khan will announce a new plan of action.

He also levelled allegations against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of ‘horse trading’, saying that PTI Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) were getting telephone calls and Zardari’s money was being used for games in Punjab.

However, he said, the public would not stay quiet this time. “The people will not become silent spectators this time,” he said, adding that his party decided to thwart any move that the Pakistan Democratic Movement throws its way.

The PTI leader further said that Imran Khan will address the public gathering outside the Governor House at 5 pm and announce the way forward.

Political crisis intensifies

The political crisis in Punjab has intensified after the Centre and the province came face-to-face over the no-trust voting against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, PA speaker and deputy speaker.

The crisis deepened after the governor and PA speaker rejected each other’s rulings regarding the no-trust voting and summoning of a special session for vote of confidence today.

Sources told ARY News that Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman is expected to denotify Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi after he did not seek the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today.

The notification for removing CM Pervaiz Elahi was prepared and signed by Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, sources within the Governor’s House said.

The governor completed consultations and the notification will be issued any time. Sources said that the notification might be issued at 12:00 midnight after the date changes, ending the deadline for CM Pervaiz Elahi to get the vote of confidence.

Sources added that the federal government chose to wait for the end of the day to close all constitutional passages for the Punjab chief minister (CM) and PA speaker.

