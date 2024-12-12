G7 ready to support political transition in Syria

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies “stand ready to support a transition process that leads to credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance” in Syria, a statement said on Thursday.

The G7 said a political transition after the end of Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year authoritarian rule had to ensure “respect for the rule of law, universal human rights, including women’s rights, the protection of all Syrians, including religious and ethnic minorities, transparency and accountability”.

“The G7 will work with and fully support a future Syrian government that abides by those standards and results from that process,” the statement added.

The leaders also called on “all parties” to “preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and national unity, and respect its independence and sovereignty”.

