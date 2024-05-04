Gold prices see significant drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices continue to decline in Pakistan as per tola price slashed by Rs 1600 on Saturday, ARY News reported quoting APGJSA.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-krat gold declined by Rs1600 to reach Rs238,000 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10 grams of gold stood at Rs204,047 following a decline of Rs1715.

On the other hand, the international rate of gold increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,301 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a gain of $4 during the day.

In six sessions, gold price per tola has declined by Rs7,000 in Pakistan.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.