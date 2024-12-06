Govinda reveals surprising update about ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’

Bollywood actor Govinda has responded to the reported development of ‘Bhagam Bhag 2,’ a sequel to the iconic 2006 film.

Indian media outlets reported last month that producer Sarita Ashwin Varde acquired the right for the sequel from Shemaroo Entertainment and was working on the script for ‘Bhagam Bhag 2.’

According to reports, OG actors Akshay Kumar and Govinda were set to return for the highly-anticipated sequel.

Following the confirmation of ‘Bhagam Bhag 2,’ Sarita said, “Because a special film like Bhagam Bhag deserves a sequel that’s just as much special; when the time was right, we decided to take the plunge.”

However, Govinda has left fans surprised with his revelations that he has not been approached for the film.

“Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2, or sat down for a discussion. There are stories of me doing not just Bhagam Bhag 2, but many other sequels, including Partner,” the Bollywood actor responded when asked about the sequel

When asked if he would consider returning for the film, Govinda said that it was dependent on various factors, including character, script and director

“I know sequels are popular today, but one should not go by beliefs, suggestions and popularity. If I do a project, I must discuss it in its entirety—from the remuneration to the script, my character and the director,” the Bollywood actor said.

According to the makers, ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’ will go on floors in mid-2025 amid speculation about the return of Akshay Kumar and Govinda.