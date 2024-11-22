Akshay Kumar, Govinda set to return for ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Govinda are set to return as the much-awaited sequel ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’ has been confirmed.

Released in 2006, the film became a hit and has since gained cult status over the years through social media.

Producer Sarita Ashwin Varde has acquired the right for the sequel from Shemaroo Entertainment and is also been working on ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’ script, Indian media outlets reported.

Following the confirmation of the film, Sarita said, “Because a special film like Bhagam Bhag deserves a sequel that’s just as much special; when the time was right, we decided to take the plunge.”

The sequel to the iconic film is slated to go on floors in mid-2025, however, the release date has not been confirmed as of now.

Earlier, Indian media outlets reported that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar acquired the rights for ‘Bhagam Bhag’ from distribution company Shemaroo with plans to make a sequel to the film.

“Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag & Garam Masala are three of the most special films for Akshay Kumar and he has already sorted out the franchise rights for Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag. Akshay has acquired the rights of this Priyadarshan-directed comic caper, and has put the sequel in the writing stage with a fresh set of writers,” Indian media quoted sources as saying.

The Bollywood star was reportedly working to get Govinda and Paresh Rawal to return for the sequel to the film.

“Three comic legends in the same film will be a treat for cinema-going audience, and the idea is to crack a script that does justice to the legacy of their work in the past. The scripting work has just started, as the germ of an idea for Bhagam Bhag 2 is already in place. Akshay will be collaborating with another producer on the film and the details have been kept under wraps for now,” the publication reported, citing sources.