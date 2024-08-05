Hasina Wazed meets India NSA Ajit Doval at Hindon Airbase

Sheikh Hasina Wazed, who resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister Bangladesh (PM) after facing widespread protests and pressure from the military, met India National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, local media reported.

The meeting was held at Hindon Airbase, the local media reported however details of the meeting between Sheikh Hasina Wazed and Ajit Doval have not surfaced as yet.

Sheikh Hasina Wazed, the former prime minister of Bangladesh, left Ganabhaban (the prime minister’s official residence) in Dhaka earlier on Monday and arrived in Agartala, northeastern India.

“India is prepared to provide Sheikh Hasina Wazed with a safe passage,” the media reports said. Sheikh Hasina Wazed and her sister traveled in a military chopper to reach India.

The former prime minister wanted to record a speech but she was not allowed to do so as the Bangladeshi Army gave her a 45-minute deadline to resign.

Reportedly, at least 300 people died as a result of the demonstrations and violence that have rocked Bangladesh since late July.

Student protest organisations called for the removal of a contentious government employment quota system. This demand has grown into a drive to remove Sheikh Hasina Wazed, who was elected to a fourth term in a row in January 2024 despite the opposition’s boycott.

Even though Sheikh Hasina Wazed made severe efforts to save her regime and put an end to anti-government protests across the country, she has failed to do so.

But after a horrific day of unrest that left almost a hundred people dead on Saturday, the demand for her removal intensified.

Images on television showed thousands of people swarming the streets of Dhaka, the country’s capital, chanting slogans in celebration. Thousands more gathered outside Hasina’s official house, “Ganabhaban,” waving signs of victory, yelling chants, and pumping fists.