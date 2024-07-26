Important things we learn too late in life

I’m a proud millennial. We’re the last generation that has witnessed a lifestyle without social media and the modern internet. We millennials wish we could go back to that era of simple and balmy times. And yet we can’t.

We’re stuck in this super-fast new era where change happens sooner than most of us can process. And where uncertainty looms. We get lost in our swift lifestyle, only to realize the things we could’ve paid head to.

As a 29-year-old working professional, I’ve observed a lot about life. It’s ups and downs. It’s sideways and bumps. I’ve come up with some things that we as people learn a bit late in life.

1.Health is Everything

I recall an old thoughtful song. Alphaville’s “Forever Young”. It throws us to this emotional reality that life is not forever. It reflects on the impermanence of life, the fastness of time, and our will to cling to life.

Life ends and that’s a universal tragedy. But taking care of your health means living comfortably each day you have in this world. To immerse yourself in time which you could spend in seeing this world or being with your loved ones- or even chasing your dreams.

When we’re in our teens and twenties, we feel like our bodies are immortal like the Greek Gods. And now that most of us are all grown up, we know how wrong we were.

Taking care of your health means loving yourself so that you can do things many people still dream of doing. Whether it’s climbing a mountain or taking a bike ride in the forest.

On my trip to Malaysia, we were fortunate enough to take a long walk in the urban area of Kuala Lumpur. We walked every day. 3 to four hours nonstop. When we reached our hotel, I felt grateful that I was able to enjoy the excursions. While exploring on foot we came across some old travelers who had the will but not the physical ability to explore like us.

That’s why we should enjoy our youth. And to enjoy the rest of our lives, it’s crucial to take care of our health.

2. Family is Everything

To this day, having 6 years of professional experience in social media and digital writing, I still carry this feeling that no matter how bad things get, I‘ll still have a home to run to. My dad to go to. To me, this has been the most comforting feeling and has enabled me to take at least some kind of risks.

You may not get along with your family. Most millennials and Gen Z don’t. But in a distant future, the one where we’ll find ourselves completely alone in this world, family is something we would still turn to in times of crisis and support.

I can’t simply stress the importance of parents in one’s life. In our society, parents are the only two people in the world who genuinely want the best of you.

If you have parents alive, go to them and tell them that you love them. If you’re settled far away from your family, call them and tell them that you love them. Visit them on vacations and be with them when they’re old.

The same thing goes for siblings. They are the only people who have known you since childhood after your mom and dad. Stick with them and clear the air no matter what has happened. You’ll be surprised to know how comforting that is.

I heard a random guy on the internet saying: We either stay with our loved ones and later realize we could’ve chased our dreams. Or we chase our dreams and later realize we could’ve stayed with our loved ones. That’s life. I suggest keeping in touch with your family no matter what. Support them and live as one unit: one for all and all for one.

3. Time flies faster than you think

I passed my school in 2012. It feels like 2 months ago. An amazing thing is that I could still remember all those details of the day. The last exam. My uniform shirt with the market writings my friends had bestowed upon me, all byes and good wishes. I had done the same. We had been waiting for this day back then. And then it all came down all of a sudden and boom! It was done. We were free from school.

And that’s not all. 10-15 years old memories are like they happened 2 days ago. I came to know that time flies that fast. Days go before you realize it. Before I get over with my Saturday and Sunday, another one arrives and I contemplate just how fast the week has gone.

Time is fast, and we live in a digital age where consuming technology makes you less aware of time. Pretty much like those casinos with no clocks so that men won’t know what time of day it is.

With such passing of time, the smart ones are those who know this and spend each day to their fullest. Why does this tomorrow when it can be done today? And why is it done today when it can be done right now? That’s how time should be optimized and spent well on productivity doing meaningful things.

4. Money isn’t everything

This is a debated statement. Yes, money pays the bill. Yes, money buys you the lifestyle of your dreams. And yes money makes you help others and your loved ones too.

But I believe money loses its value as you age. The mindset shifts and a person starts craving, love, care, company, and health way more than money. A modest amount would satisfy any 60-plus-year-old guy but they’ll die to have that bite of their favorite chocolate or improve their physical health.

Famous marketer and speaker Gary Vaynerchuk once said that he knows some people living a middle-class lifestyle. These are the most satisfied people with the minimum amount in their bank accounts and yet they are the happiest people he’s seen. They spend time with their family every night. They’re part of some sports or football club. They got good friends and stuff.

Multiple studies are out there on the internet pinpointing that money is good but if you chase after and leave other meaningful things behind, you’ll likely end up with no comfort and mental satisfaction.

Then Gary mentions other types of people he knows. They have millions in their bank accounts and they’re depressed and stressed people with no inner peace in sight.

They will despise living in their mansions and estates and would prefer staying with the grandkids in summer.

When it comes to me, I prefer a modest lifestyle. Big fancy cars and houses and high-end restaurants don’t amaze me. Although I do like watches and some good traveling. But I would abandon them if they cost me peace of mind.

5. Money isn’t everything. But it sure makes a difference

I know some people. They are good people. They are lovely people with high moral standards and values. But they are not treated the way they deserve.

Why is that? Because they are simply un-materialistic. They are given below-average respect in their workplace just because they arrive in a low-cost vehicle. The ones who drive a fancy one take all the excess respect, the buttering, and whatnot. Even when they’re not that good of a person.

Some of the executives take international vacations and post them proudly on their WhatsApp status and social media. They do it because other colleagues could see them enjoying a high-end lifestyle. When they return from vacations, they are treated as if they’re coming with a national award. They’re the most popular.

And it’s not just the workplace, from universities to neighborhoods to even family members, having a display of money elevates your status in any social gathering. What you say will be heard regardless of whether it’s correct or not. The unfortunate reality is that the boy who comes in that fancy car is always the most popular and cool at school.

The rules set by this society are harsh. One of them is that the more money you display, the more intelligent, attractive, and respectable you will be perceived by those around you.

No matter what you think, you will be judged based on your assets and the wealth you display. I’m not saying to go all richie rich on social media and go shopping and stuff.

6. Judging people based on their social media is the most incorrect thing

I know a ton of people who settled abroad in first-world countries. They share stories of them that make it seem like they’re having the time of their life. People have their Instagram crowded with couple goals posts and stories, showing the world how perfect their life is.

Do you really think that? Do you really believe they have this perfect bubble? The reality is that no one’s life is perfect. It’s not wrong to post such content on social media. But it is wrong to assume that there’s glam and sunshine and rainbows everywhere for that person who has published.

You see. There are numerous studies on how social media has been one of the leading factors of depression and lower self-esteem. This has much to do with people envying the lifestyle they see on social media. They think their life sucks and they’re no good. Nothing could be further from the truth.

While social media is a great place for consuming entertainment and inspiration and learning, it can also be daunting and give you depression when you start comparing yourself with others on the platform.

No one’s life is perfect. They too go through pretty much the same struggles as you. They just choose to post the good or memorable stuff. The sooner you realize this the better. Never ever judge someone based on their profile. They could be just like you. Judge people based on their personality ideas and thoughts rather than what phone they have or at what restaurant they post their stories while on a hangout.

7.Never compromise your honor and integrity.

It takes years to establish yourself as a person of commitment and values and all it takes is one misstep to mess it all up.

At certain places, I tend to react highly professionally because I know they will treat me differently if I do not. Hey, I didn’t make the rules. That’s how the world works.

Plus everything you judge a man is based on his or her values. If you don’t then you should. And never ever compromise your values and what you stand for. Especially with people at work and the ones you do business with.

This means never compromising your self-respect. Never let your guard down. Never reveal too much about yourself to others. Never let anyone treat you disrespectfully. Because if you do, you’ll lose your value in society.

Unless you absolutely have zero concern regarding what people think or how they treat you I suggest investing in decent things. And to show them to maintain at least some sort of status.

There could be way more things than what I’ve written about. Do share them and let others know so that they could know what they’ve been missing out and work on it. Because the sooner we realize the better.

That’s all for today.