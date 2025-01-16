IHC moved for provision of jail facilities to PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday seeking provision of facilities to PTI founder Imran Khan in jail as per law, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition was moved by PTI founder’s lawyer Faisal Farid Chaudhry which stated that special judge central had issued judgment on identical matter on January 10.

It prayed the court to stop the possible misuse of court orders and issue instructions for ensuring the implementation of legal procedure required for justice.

He claimed that the attitude of the jail officials was against the law and his client was not being provided the facilities in jail.

The petition prayed the court that weekly telephonic conversation of PTI founder with his kids should also be ensured and he should be provided material for reading including books, newspapers.

It further requested that it should be ensured that the petitioner meet his family members and lawyers weekly under Pakistan Jail Rules 1978.

Earlier, PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khanum said that Imran Khan has decided to plea his case at the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO).

Talking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan alleged that the PTI founder is being denied the right to communicate with his children. She further claimed, “He is not allowed to meet his doctor, and this treatment amounts to torture.”

Aleema claimed that ‘no court is willing to hear their petitions.’ “The PTI founder has said we have no other option left now,” she revealed.