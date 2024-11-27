India suspends parliament again in row over U.S. action on Adani

NEW DELHI: India’s lower house of parliament suspended proceedings for a second day on Wednesday after disruptions by lawmakers demanding a discussion of the U.S. indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani, while stocks of his group’s companies clawed back some losses.
Last week U.S. authorities accused Adani, his nephew and executive director Sagar Adani and managing director of Adani Green, Vneet S. Jaain, of being part of a scheme to pay bribes of $265 million to secure Indian power supply contracts and misleading U.S. investors.
In a stock exchange filing, Adani Green said a complaint by U.S. regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sought “an order directing the defendants to pay civil monetary penalties (but) it does not quantify the amount of penalty”.
The civil action launched by the SEC runs in parallel to U.S. federal prosecutors’ indictment against Adani and others.
STOCK REBOUND
Shares of 10 listed Adani Group firms recovered about $9 billion in market value on Wednesday, after having shed up to $34 billion since the indictments, up to Tuesday’s close.
Adani Green, the hardest hit by the accusations, jumped 9%, but is still down some $8 billion in value.
The indictments are seen as the biggest setback for Gautam Adani, 62, and his conglomerate.
French oil major TotalEnergies, which has a 20% stake in Adani Green, has said it will not make any more investments in the group, adding that it was not informed of the U.S. bribery allegations against Gautam Adani.
Kenya has also cancelled a procurement process of more than $2 billion that had been expected to give control of its main airport to the Adani Group.