Updated Iqama fees for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia – January 2025

RIYADH: The Saudi government has announced a revised fee structure for various services including Iqama offered to establishments. The updates were shared by the Absher Business platform, which operates under the Ministry of Interior.

The new fee structure includes charges for seven key services, such as the renewal of residence permits, known as Iqama, and visa-related processes.

Key Fees Announced

Exit and Reentry Visa: The fee for extending an exit and reentry visa is set at SR103.5.

The fee for extending an exit and reentry visa is set at SR103.5. Iqama Renewal: The cost of renewing a Saudi residency permit is SR57.75.

The cost of renewing a Saudi residency permit is SR57.75. Final Exit: The fee for obtaining a final exit is fixed at SR70.

The fee for obtaining a final exit is fixed at SR70. Iqama Issuance: The fee for issuing a new Iqama is SR51.75.

The fee for issuing a new Iqama is SR51.75. Passport Information Update: Expatriates must pay SR69 to update passport details.

In a social media post, the Absher Business platform clarified that these fees are charged for the services provided to individuals.

In a social media post, the Absher Business platform clarified that the updated fees are charged for the services provided to individuals.

Read More: Saudi Arabia announces to extend iqama, other visas without fee

Saudi Arabia is home to one of the world’s largest expatriate populations, with over 10 million expats, according to a 2023 survey. The expatriate workforce includes 3 million Indians, 2.5 million Pakistanis, 2.2 million Egyptians, 1.4 million Yemenis, and 1.2 million Bengalis.

The revised Iqama fee structure reflects the Saudi government’s efforts to streamline its services for this significant expatriate community.

Back in November 2024, Saudi Arabia announced to extend the validity of residency permit- iqama- and exit and re-entry visa without charging any fee.

Acceding to local state media, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has started automatically extending the validity of iqama and exit and re-entry visas without charging the expatriate or any other fees.

It said that expatriates who are from countries facing travel ban will be the beneficiaries of this initiative taken in line with the implementation of the directives of Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.