Iran rejects Macron’s remarks on its role in region as ‘baseless’

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday rejected as “baseless” French President Emmanuel Macron’s claim that Tehran was the main strategic and security challenge in the Middle East.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described the comments as “baseless, contradictory, and speculative,” and called for France “to reconsider its non-constructive approaches to peace and stability”.

Macron had said in a speech Monday that Iran is the “main strategic and security challenge for France, Europeans, the entire region and beyond”.

He added that Iran would be a key topic of discussion with US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, which will take office on January 20.

The French president also said the acceleration of Iran’s nuclear programme, which the West suspects is aimed at making a nuclear bomb, is “bringing us very close to the breaking point”.

Baqaei blasted the comments as “deceitful”, insisting that Iran’s nuclear activities were “peaceful and within the framework of international laws.”

Tehran consistently denies it intends to develop atomic weapons.

Iran has in recent years ramped up its enrichment of uranium and is the only non-nuclear weapons state to possess uranium enriched to 60 percent, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

That level is well on the way to the 90 percent required for an atomic bomb.

During Trump’s first term as president, the United States withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal that offered Tehran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear ambitions.

Tehran adhered to the deal until Washington’s withdrawal, but then began rolling back its commitments.

Iran is set to hold nuclear talks with France, Britain, and Germany on January 13 in Switzerland.